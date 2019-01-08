× At least two accidents temporarily close Iowa-38 near Muscatine

Update (6:48 a.m.): SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — A highway near Muscatine is back open in both directions after at least two accidents this morning closed down both lanes.

There were at least two crashes on this stretch, an official with the Muscatine Police said. It’s unclear how long the stretch of road was closed for.

There is no official word on what caused the accidents or if anyone was injured.

Earlier: Iowa-38 is closed between County Road F70 and U.S. 5 County Road F65, according to the Muscatine Police Department. The road is blocked by emergency vehicles.

There is no word on what caused the accident or if anyone is injured. Muscatine police was not sure when the road would open back up.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.