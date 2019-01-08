× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Meal Planning for the New Year

MOLINE, Illinois– Seven ingredients… Five different (healthy) meals! Check out how Fareway Food Store’s Caitlyn Ferin made each of the five meals below.

Ingredients:

* Whole wheat tortillas

* Hummus

* Spinach

* Tomatoes

* Feta Cheese

* Rotisserie Chicken

* Bell Peppers

Meals:

1- Chicken Fajitas- stir fry your bell pepper and chicken. Add the tortilla- done.

2- A Healthy Pizza (toast your tortilla crust and layer with hummus, spinach, sliced tomato, chicken and feta.

3- A spinach and feta quesadilla. Simply add feta and wilted spinach to your tortilla. Add some tomatoes if you’d like and toast both sides.

4- Mediterranean Power bowl (aka a fancy salad). Add hummus, tomatoes, bell pepper, chicken, tomatoes and feta to a bed of spinach.

5- Wrap. Spread hummus on your tortilla and add in your remaining chicken, bell pepper, tomato and spinach.