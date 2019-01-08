× Delays expected on I-80 near Stockton due to on-going incident

Scott County, Iowa – A portion of Interstate 80 closed down just after 4:00 a.m. on January 8.

There is a 19-minute delay for eastbound traffic and a 13-minute delay westbound traffic. The road is blocked due to a crash, but a detour is in operation.

The road is closed between Exit 280 (County Road Y30) and Exit 284 (County Road Y40) near Stockton, Iowa, due to an ongoing incident there.

Drivers are being advised by the Iowa Department of Transportation to find an alternate route.

