× I-74 off-ramp at River Drive in Moline closed until March

MOLINE, Illinois – Drivers who use the I-74 bridge to cross over the Mississippi River from Iowa into Illinois will not be able to use the off-ramp onto River Drive in Moline starting January 8.

Contractors will be working on support piers and setting steel girders over the ramp for the new I-74 River Bridge being built.

Project leaders say they believe the ramp should be able to re-open by Tuesday, March 5.

I-74 River Bridge Corridor Manager George Ryan says drivers should be extra cautious while driving in the area. He asks drivers to slow down, and avoid the area whenever possible.

The lane closure comes at one of the “most critical” and “toughest” points in construction, according to Ryan — as crews prepare to construct the bridge’s arches in the river as well.

That work is expected to take the rest of the winter.

A reminder – you can check traffic conditions at any time on our website by clicking HERE.