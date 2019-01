× Flags ordered at half-staff in honor of fallen Clinton firefighter

CLINTON, Iowa — In honor of Lt. Eric Hosette, who passed away fighting a fire, the mayor of Clinton has asked flags to be flown at half staff.

In a Facebook post from the City of Clinton, Mayor Mark Vulich asked that all U.S. flags be flown at half staff. This includes flags on all public buildings and grounds within the City of Clinton.

The request was effective through sunset, January 12.