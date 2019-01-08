Clinton High School uses sports and a pop of color to show support for fallen firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- The Clinton High School boy's varsity basketball team honored the life of fallen Clinton firefighter, Lieutenant Eric Hosette, at their January 8th home basketball game.

Hosette died on Saturday, January 5th, after an explosion at the Clinton ADM plant.

The school asked the crowd for a red out. Everyone in the bleachers dressed in red to show their support to the Clinton Fire Department.

"Our first responders serve us everyday," Clinton High School parent Brian Sexton said. "For us to be able to come together, it allows us to be able to celebrate and grieve along with his family."

The school took it one step further than just wearing red to the game. The principal and athletic department partnered together to order over 100 custom t-shirts for all the winter sport athletes.

"I really felt honored in a way when we first got the shirts," varsity Clinton player Fredrick Williams said. "I knew that it meant a lot to our town and it was going to mean a lot playing."

The t-shirts are bright red and have the Clinton Fire Department's logo on the front. The shirts also have a special message on the back, reading "#ClintonStrong".

"He's looking down on us," Clinton Police Officer Chris Sivright said. "I know he is proud."

There was a moment of silence and a speech before game tip-off in remembrance of Lt. Hosette.

"We are trying to show our support to the Clinton Fire Department," Senior Aiden lubs said. " We're doing the best we can."

The school is planning for another red out game on Thursday, January 10th. The team will also wear the t-shirts at their game on Saturday.

A service for the community to honor Hosette's life is set for Saturday, January 12th, at 11:30 a.m. to be held at the Riverview Park Bandshell in Clinton.