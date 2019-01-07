× Warren County Jail open for business again

MONMOUTH, Illinois- After a five-month hiatus, Warren County Jail will once again house local lawbreakers.

Sheriff Martin E. Edwards says “the Warren County Jail is once again receiving inmates”.

January 7, a total of five inmates were transferred from Mercer County Jail back to Warren County.

“As of this date, fourteen inmates remain at the Mercer County Jail.”

The Sherrif says after some renovation work is done, the rest of the inmates will be transferred back to Warren County Jail.

The jail has been closed since early August 2018 due to staffing shortages.

The Sherrif told WQAD that two corrections officers quit last week, and they are seeking new employees.