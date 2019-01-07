Voter ID now required to vote in Iowa

Poll workers attach a sign as they set up a voting station at Laguna Beach City Hall in Laguna Beach in Orange County California, before the polls open, November 6, 2018. - Democratic strategist Katie Merrill has called California's Orange County "Ground Zero" in the national battle to regain control of the House of Representatives. Americans started voting Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of Donald Trump's controversial presidency, with control of Congress at stake.
DES MOINES, Iowa- With the New Year comes new laws, one such law in Iowa will require residents to have one of several acceptable forms of identification in order to vote.
Secretary of State Paul Pate says a voter without one of the approved forms of identification may have another registered voter vouch for them or they may cast a provisional ballot.
“This is about making it easy to vote, but hard to cheat, while ensuring no eligible voter is turned away, Voters who do not possess a valid Iowa driver’s license or non-operator’s ID are mailed a free Voter ID card, automatically. If you misplaced it or believe you did not receive the card, just call your county auditor and you will be sent a new one.”-Secretary Paul Pate
The 2018 primary and general elections were considered a “soft rollout” of the Voter ID law, allowing everyone a full election cycle to become accustomed to the new requirements.
The full provisions of the Election Modernization and Integrity Act for voting at the polls are now in effect, as of January 1.
Valid forms of ID include:
- Iowa Driver’s License
- Iowa Non-Operator’s ID
- Military ID
- U.S. Passport
- Tribal ID
- Veteran’s ID
- Voter ID Card