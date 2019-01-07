Crash blocks traffic on Middle Road, east of I-74 in Bettendorf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Several emergency crews are on scene at Middle Road east of Interstate 74 where a crash was reported.

A crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m., Monday, January 7 on Middle Road near the intersection of Parkway Drive. Traffic was blocked in both directions between 18th Street and Oak Park Drive.

Vehicles were being detoured away from the crash at 14th Street.

A WQAD News 8 crew on scene said at least four ambulances were on scene. One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance.