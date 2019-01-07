× The winter chill to slowly follow our warm and windy Monday

The rain has quickly departed this afternoon, but not the wind as gusts will easily top over 30 mph at times. The mild 50s we’ve seen across portions of the area this afternoon will slowly cool overnight with temperatures around the 40 degree mark. Expect to see breaks in the cloudiness as we head not only during the overnight hours but continue through Tuesday as well.

Tuesday will see temperatures holding steady just over 40 degrees with the wind producing even higher gusts over 40 mph. This wind will draw down even colder air for your Wednesday and Thursday with highs ranging between 25 and 30 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will improve some heading into the upcoming weekend with warmer 30s anticipated. In that transition, a few snow showers will develop Friday night into early Saturday with little accumulation is expected.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

