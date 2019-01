Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois- Illinois state police are going undercover to catch drivers who stay in the left-hand lane.

Police say that lane is only for passing or moving over for an emergency vehicle.

But now, state police want to catch drivers who linger in the left lane.

Troopers plan to use unmarked cars to catch them, once they see a left lane hogger they'll radio ahead to another trooper.