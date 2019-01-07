× New tower at Pleasant Valley High School accommodates growing student population

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Enrollment has been climbing for the past several years in the Pleasant Valley School District. Now leaders at the high school are holding an open house to highlight the building’s newly constructed tower.

The open house will begin at 5:30 p.m. on January 7.

A $20 million expansion was approved by the school board back in 2016 as a need for more space was becoming increasingly necessary.

The high school, which currently enrolls more than 1,400 students , is now capable of holding up to 1,800 students.

New classrooms, student commons, gymnasium and office spaces are among the features the new tower bring to the building.

Principal Mike Zimmer said this expansion should accommodate the growing population for at least 5 to 7 years, and said three more towers could be built in the future if the district continues to grow.

Zimmer also said the new expansion will help to keep class sizes down, and to ensure teachers have their own classrooms.

He tells News 8 that as registration begins for the 2019-2020 school year, he will determine if more teaching positions are necessary and will make decisions about new-hires at that time.