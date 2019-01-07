× Man wanted after escaping from Davenport work-release facility

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Authorities are searching for a convict who failed to return to a work-release facility.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Taurus Allen Bryant did not come back to the Davenport Work Release Center on Saturday evening, January 5 as required.

Bryant has been at the facility for nearly a year. He was convicted of second-degree robbery in Muscatine County.

Bryant is described as a 30-year-old black man, standing 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 286 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call your local police department.