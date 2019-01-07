× Kmart on Avenue of the Cities Moline closes permanently

MOLINE, Illinois — Kmart on Avenue of the Cities has officially closed.

An employee with the Moline store confirmed that Kmart permanently closed its doors Sunday, January 6. Moline’s Kmart was one of more than 140 Sears and Kmart locations that closed after the company filed for bankruptcy. Other stores set to close in Illinois were in Norridge and Quincy.

Sears declared bankruptcy back in October of 2018. Company officials said they planned to stay in business and keep profitable stores open.

