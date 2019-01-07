It’s a rough day to be a Bears fan

CHICAGO, Illinois- Mondays are never fun but today was extra difficult for bear fans.
The Bears kicker smacked one off the goalpost for the sixth time this season.
This afternoon January, 7, the NFL officially changed it from a missed field goal to a blocked field goal since it was tipped at the line.
But that probably won't make Bear fans feel any better!
Parkey's teammates had his back after the game but they sure didn't expect to be cleaning out their lockers this morning.
Kobe Bryant had a few words of encouragement for the Bears kicker.