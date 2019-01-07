Galesburg council considers bid to demolish downtown’s historic West Twin Cinema

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Illinois -- A historic cinema downtown Galesburg was set to be demolished.

On Monday, January 7, the Galesburg City Council was set to discuss a bid for demolition of the West Twin Cinema on South Prairie Street. A $251,200 bid by Shawn Stoneking Corporation was expected to be recommended to the council, according to a report by the Galesburg Register-Mail.

West Twin Cinema is a two-story building that encompasses theaters and a ballroom, dating back to the 1920s.

Through the years the building fell into disrepair. City engineer Wayne Carl said the city tries to avoid tearing down buildings, in the interest of preserving historic parts of downtown. But this building was different.

"Basically everything's been ruined," Carl said, "because of the holes in the roof."

A plan is in place to improve the area with green space, a sidewalk and additional parking.

Click here to see the city's demolition plan.