Bears’ season ends after field goal attempt bounces off the uprights

CHICAGO -- The Bears ended their season last night in a wild card match-up against the Philadelphia Eagles after a last-minute field goal attempt bounced once... twice off the goal post.

Cody Parkey, kicker for the bears, missed the game-winning 49-yard field goal attempt with just five seconds remaining. He made his first attempt, but the Eagles coach, Doug Pederson, called a time out right before the ball was snapped.

After the miss, the ball changed possession, the Eagles downed it, and the Bears lost.

Parkey has had a rough year. He has 11 misses on the season, bouncing four separate kicks off the goal post in one game against the Detroit Lions.

However, this miss might not be entirely Parkey's fault. Some videos make it look like Eagle's player, Treyvon Hester, actually may have tipped the ball and thrown it off course.