Widespread rain overnight… Wind, warmth Monday… then winter cold returns

Its been more of a filtered sun throughout most of the day and a cooler one as well compared to yesterday. Temperatures climbed around the low to mid 40s… close to 10 degrees cooler from yesterday.

Clouds will thicken this evening and overnight as our next weather system tracks across the area. This will bring widespread rain late tonight before ending near lunchtime on Monday. Amounts will range between a quarter to three-quarters of an inch. This system will also carry a strong warm wind with gusts over 35 mph and temperatures well into the 50s.

We were hoping that the departure of this system would leave behind some pleasant pacific air for the rest of this week. However, it will draw down the dry but cold, Canadian air up north and chill our temperatures instead. After seeing lower 40s and wind on Tuesday comes temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday just below the freezing mark of 32 degrees. The coldest will be felt on Wednesday with upper 20s and wind chills in the teens.

Temperatures will rebound a bit heading into the following weekend with mid to upper 30s with the chance for some light snow.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

