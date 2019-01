Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rock Island Girls Basketball team is off to a really good start. The finished second at the State Farm Classic and won the marquee match up against North Scott at the IHMVCU Shootout.

Daniel Makarewicz talks about his new book about the Western Big 6 Conference turning 50.

FCA story of the week features Goald Medal winner Jackie Joyner Kersee. She will be part of an FCA event in April.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video