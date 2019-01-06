Bringing home a fallen hero

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa-- It's an emotional night at the Clinton Fire Department and for the City of Clinton. Showing signs of respect and gratitude as fallen brother, Lt. Eric Hosette, comes back home.

"Remember him. Remember the man, the father and the servant for this city," said Del Tiesman.

They honored him with a two hundred mile long processional for a man who dedicated his life to Clinton Fire for the last 12 years.

Lt. Hosette died in the line of duty, at a fire at the Clinton ADM plant after an unexpected explosion in a silo bin. Fighting his final fire is something the Clinton community will never forget.

"You don't have to have family members you just want to honor them and their efforts. And police men all the men and women that serve us and put their lives on the line for us," said Tiesman.

For Camanche resident, Kelli Overberd, she has a closer connection to this fire family.

"Clinton Fire Department saved my husband a couple months ago from a 35 foot fall so i owe Clinton Fire a lot right now," said Overberd.

Showing their support in the form of flowers and signs to remind the department, they are not alone.

"I don't think we honor these people enough for what they do for us and for the most part they are forgotten until something like this happens," said Tiesman.

Funeral information for Lieutenant Hosette has not been announced.