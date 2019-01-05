IHMVCU Girls Shootout, Moline BB, Lyle King Wrestling Invite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was another successful IHMVCU Girls Shootout. Iowa won bragging rights for the second straight year beating Illinois 4-3. Iowa getting wins from Assumption, Davenport North, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley. Winning teams from Illinois, United Township, Sherrard and Rock Island.

Moline boys beat Carmel behind a 43-point effort from Deonte Billups.

The 54th Annual Lyle King Wrestling Invite is one of the best in the State. Local Wrestlers proving they have what it take to win the title. Logan Lee returned to the mats for the first time this season wining at the 285 weight class.