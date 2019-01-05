A thousand push-ups for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Dozens of people came to CASI in Davenport to cheer on John Morrow as he workouts to raise money for local kids charities.

"A thousand push ups, a thousand leg lifts, and a thousand sit ups in an hour."

John Morrow and four of his students are working through sweat and tears to finish the 2019 Fitness Challenge. The task isn't an easy one, but it's all for a good cause.

All of the money raised will go towards three charities: the Children's Therapy Center, Kids Against Hunger, and the Make-a-Wish foundation.

For Morrow, it's more than just raising money, it's inspiring people of all ages to work out.

"Just to give people hope about their fitness, that people of any age can stay fit," said Morrow.

"Just like with anything in life when the going gets tough you just gotta keep going and that's one credit to Mr. Morrow and the school is when the going gets the tough keep going," said Ackermann.

James Ackermann has been learning from Morrow since 1999, following in his footsteps in fitness one set at a time.

Only half way through they are still pushing to complete their goals, finding reason with every push and lift.

"I'd like to be around to enjoy my grandchildren, health is very important like I said, health and longevity. Health is so important because you feel good," said Morrow.

They finished within an hour and each charity went home with a thousand dollars each.