× What a weekend!! Rain returns a couple of times next week

Nice way to end our shortened work week with temperatures this afternoon reaching the upper 40s. That will lead to another quiet night with overnight lows around the 30 degree mark. That’s about the normal high for this time of year.

Overall, your weekend looks pretty good with Saturday your weekend’s best. Full sun, light winds and highs averaging around 50 degrees. That’s a good 20 degrees above the norm! Clouds will not only be increasing on Sunday but so will the winds. As far as temperatures, just trimming it a few degrees with highs around the mid 40s.

Next storm system to arrive is still on track come Monday morning with widespread rainfall across the area. This will end sometime around lunchtime. Looking at amounts ranging between a quarter to a half an inch in many spots.

The departure of this system will not leave behind much cold air. In fact, the coolest day during the work week will be on Wednesday with highs around 40. Next system is also on track to arrive by this time next week as this too will either bring rain or a mix of rain changing to snow before the winter cold returns.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

