The Score – MAC Boys/ Girls, Western Big 6 Boys, plus area small school teams

The Score Part 1

North Scott stays perfect on the season with a 70-48 win. Lancers improve to 9-0.

Bettendorf beats Assumption 63-50.

Davenport Central goes to Burlington rolling to a 28 point win.

Pleasant Valley stays in the MAC race with a 54-25 win.

Davenport West Coach David Robinson goes Mic'd up. Falcons win their third straight 55-37 over Muscatine.

Moline wins their first game against Chicago Clark in their Inaugural Eastbay Classic.

Rock Island falls to Morton at Eastbay Classic.

Sterling falls to DeKalb in double overtime.

Orion gets the better of their rival Sherrard 51-31.

Sterling Newman beats Erie-Prophetstown for the second time in a week, 56-51 in overtime.

Fulton's Coach R.J. Coffey gets 100th win of career as Steamers beat Riverdale 63-49.

Top ranked Maquoketa boys get 5-point win over Benton.

Central DeWitt gets past Marion 75-72.

Camanche with a 15-point win over Anamosa.

Burlington Notre Dame rolls past West Burlington 58-35.

The Score Part 2

Play of the night is D.J. Carton alley opp dunk.

North Scott girls stay in second place in the MAC with 61-44 win.

Pleasant Valley stays undefeated with win over Clinton.

Assumption with 5-point win over Bettendorf.

Muscatine cruises to a 63-22 win.

Wilton Coach Jeremy Putman goes mic'd up. Wilton then goes on to beat Tipton 74-49.

Mediapolis with a big win over Winfield Mt-Union 61-27.

Plus the Stocking Stats of the night.