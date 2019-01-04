NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Pasta Experiment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're celebrating National Spaghetti Day! Not by eating it, but by testing its strength.

Have you ever wondered how strong spaghetti is? Probably not. I don't blame you. As I searched around for this week's Nailed It Or Failed It idea, I found this awesome experiment and thought we should give it a go on Friday, January 4th. All you need is a box of spaghetti, some pieces of foam, and heavy(ish) items like books!

Click the video above to see how many books we were able to balance on top of our spaghetti during Good Morning Quad Cities and then click the video below to see if we were able to beat that number!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jon was in charge of our Cocktail of the Week this week. Here is the Ketz Concoction for a Butterfinger Cocktail - Yum!

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Butterscotch Schnapps

1.5 ounces Kahlua

1.5 ounces Vanilla Vodka

1.5 ounces Bailey's Irish Cream

Instructions

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and pour each liquor into the shaker. Shake to combine. Pour over ice in cocktail glasses or serve as shots, and enjoy!

Click below to see what we thought of it: