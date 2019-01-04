Man accused in stabbing death of Rock Island man to stand trial in February

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- A man charged in a deadly stabbing was set to go on trial in mid-February 2019.

Jose Yanez was charged with second-degree murder, accused of killing 30-year-old Antonio Ortiz, Jr. Police said Ortiz Jr. was found at his home and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead at the hospital 15 minutes after his arrival on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

According to online court records, Yanez pleaded not guilty. A jury trial was set for February 19.

Yanez was held on $500,000 bond.