Hy-Vee recalling salmonella tainted cheesecake

Hy-Vee announced today January, 4, that they are recalling cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

“The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention today after receiving a letter from the supplier. The voluntary recall includes 32 varieties of cheesecakes in both 8-ounce and 32-ounce packages with best if used by dates of Dec. 6, 2018, through Jan. 11, 2019. No illnesses have been reported to date.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Everyone else will/may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Hy-Vee says the tainted mixture was distributed to grocery stores across its eight-state Midwest region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“The product comes in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The expiration date range is between Dec. 6, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2019. The expiration date can be found on the label.”

Potentially tainted varieties and their UPC codes are as follows:

02-80142-00000 Cherry Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80141-00000 Cherry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80146-00000 Oreo Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80145-00000 Oreo Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80148-00000 Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80147-00000 Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80150-00000 Strawberry Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80149-00000 Strawberry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80224-00000 Mint Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80223-00000 Mint Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82327-00000 Turtle Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82328-00000 Turtle Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-80153-00000 Flag Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-80151-00000 Flag Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82315-00000 Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82316-00000 Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82317-00000 Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82318-00000 Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82319-00000 Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82320-00000 Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82321-00000 Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82322-00000 Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82323-00000 Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82324-00000 Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82325-00000 Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82326-00000 Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82329-00000 Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82330-00000 Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82331-00000 Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82332-00000 Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz 02-82333-00000 Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz 02-82334-00000 Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

According to the release, all other Hy-Vee cheesecakes of the same variety but with a different UPC are NOT impacted by this voluntary recall.

Customers who purchased any of these products should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.