Real Time Basketball scores HERE

Hy-Vee recalling salmonella tainted cheesecake

Posted 7:26 pm, January 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:30PM, January 4, 2019

Hy-Vee announced today January, 4, that they are recalling cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

“The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention today after receiving a letter from the supplier. The voluntary recall includes 32 varieties of cheesecakes in both 8-ounce and 32-ounce packages with best if used by dates of Dec. 6, 2018, through Jan. 11, 2019. No illnesses have been reported to date.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Everyone else will/may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Hy-Vee says the tainted mixture was distributed to grocery stores across its eight-state Midwest region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“The product comes in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The expiration date range is between Dec. 6, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2019. The expiration date can be found on the label.”

Potentially tainted varieties and their UPC codes are as follows:

02-80142-00000

Cherry Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80141-00000

Cherry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80146-00000

Oreo Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80145-00000

Oreo Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80148-00000

Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80147-00000

Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80150-00000

Strawberry Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80149-00000

Strawberry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80224-00000

Mint Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80223-00000

Mint Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82327-00000

Turtle Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82328-00000

Turtle Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-80153-00000

Flag Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-80151-00000

Flag Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82315-00000

Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82316-00000

Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82317-00000

Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82318-00000

Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82319-00000

Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82320-00000

Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82321-00000

Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82322-00000

Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82323-00000

Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82324-00000

Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82325-00000

Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82326-00000

Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82329-00000

Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82330-00000

Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82331-00000

Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82332-00000

Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

02-82333-00000

Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz

02-82334-00000

Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz

According to the release, all other Hy-Vee cheesecakes of the same variety but with a different UPC are NOT impacted by this voluntary recall.

Customers who purchased any of these products should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.