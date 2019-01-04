Hy-Vee recalling salmonella tainted cheesecake
Hy-Vee announced today January, 4, that they are recalling cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Salmonella.
“The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee’s attention today after receiving a letter from the supplier. The voluntary recall includes 32 varieties of cheesecakes in both 8-ounce and 32-ounce packages with best if used by dates of Dec. 6, 2018, through Jan. 11, 2019. No illnesses have been reported to date.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Everyone else will/may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Hy-Vee says the tainted mixture was distributed to grocery stores across its eight-state Midwest region of Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
“The product comes in a plastic container with a plastic lid. The expiration date range is between Dec. 6, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2019. The expiration date can be found on the label.”
Potentially tainted varieties and their UPC codes are as follows:
|
02-80142-00000
|
Cherry Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-80141-00000
|
Cherry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-80146-00000
|
Oreo Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-80145-00000
|
Oreo Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-80148-00000
|
Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-80147-00000
|
Pumpkin Fluff Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-80150-00000
|
Strawberry Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-80149-00000
|
Strawberry Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-80224-00000
|
Mint Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-80223-00000
|
Mint Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-82327-00000
|
Turtle Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-82328-00000
|
Turtle Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-80153-00000
|
Flag Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-80151-00000
|
Flag Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-82315-00000
|
Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-82316-00000
|
Mint Chip Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-82317-00000
|
Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-82318-00000
|
Strawberry Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-82319-00000
|
Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-82320-00000
|
Lemon Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-82321-00000
|
Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-82322-00000
|
Pumpkin Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-82323-00000
|
Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-82324-00000
|
Chocolate Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-82325-00000
|
Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-82326-00000
|
Sea Salted Caramel Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-82329-00000
|
Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-82330-00000
|
Golden Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-82331-00000
|
Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-82332-00000
|
Oreo Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
|
02-82333-00000
|
Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Serving 8oz
|
02-82334-00000
|
Smores Bettercreme Cheesecake Family Size 32oz
According to the release, all other Hy-Vee cheesecakes of the same variety but with a different UPC are NOT impacted by this voluntary recall.
Customers who purchased any of these products should dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-772-4098.