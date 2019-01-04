Governor’s officially closed, new name, location opening soon

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Governor’s Pub & Grill has officially closed its doors, ending a 43-year Quad Cities restaurant brand staple.

The move comes after a Facebook from the restaurant in November stated the owners had “outgrown our current footprint and would be building a brand-new facility.”

The new “Governor’s” restaurant will be called “The Tangled Wood,” which reflects the new location at 3636 Tanglewood Road in Bettendorf. The post states this name is also reflective of the community.

“We believe the new name embraces the scale and setting of the location as well as the communal feel we are striving to provide,” the post states.

“The Tangled Wood” is set to open Jan. 14. Even though it’s a new name and space, the restaurant will pay tribute to the Governor’s brand, according to the post. It will house the Gov’s Pub Bar as well as other items specific to Governor’s.

The post also mentions the name “Governor’s” might not be gone forever.

“You just never know if the name Gov’s Pub may pop up on a building in the Quad City area someday in the near future.”

