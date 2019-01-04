× First Iowa high school girls wrestling championships announced

The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) are announcing their first interscholastic Iowa High School Girls Wrestling Championships.

A press release from IHSAA says the tournament will be on January 19, 2019, at Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

“The 2019 championship event conducted by the IWCOA marks the end of the second season in which IHSAA member schools offered females the opportunity to compete in girls’ divisions.”

According to the IHSAA, this event will count as one of the wrestler’s 17 competition dates during a single season.

The competition begins at 10:30 a.m. at W-SR High School in Waverly, Iowa, with weigh-ins scheduled to start at 8:30.

The event will allow ten weight classes (106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 152, 170, 195, 285) and medals will be available for the top 6 in each class.

The top 3 teams overall will also be recognized, a maximum of ten participants are able to score points for their team.