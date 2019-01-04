First Iowa flu death of the season reported by IDPH

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- One man is dead from the flu and contributing issues, marking Iowa's first flu-related death of the 2018-2019 influenza season.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the death on Jan. 4. The middle-aged man, from eastern Iowa, had "underlying conditions or contributing factors," the report said.

"This death is an unfortunate reminder the flu virus does have the potential to cause severe illness and death, especially in the very young, very old, or those who have underlying health conditions," Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the IDPH medical director, said.

The IDPH's report notes flue activity has increased over the last three weeks and has been reported throughout the state.

The CDC is reporting wide-spread flu activity in 11 states. The 2017-2018 season was the deadliest in decades, killing more than 80,000 people.

The CDC recommends everyone over six months old should receive the flu vaccine.

Find out more about the flu in Iowa, here. Also, click here to find where you can get a vaccine near you.