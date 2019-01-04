Davenport teen donates 2,000 lbs of food to animal shelter for her birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- A birthday tradition helped a local animal shelter get a ton (literally) of pet food.

A Davenport teenager has made it her birthday wish each year for loved ones to make donations to the Humane Society of Scott County instead of getting her gifts. Ava Soliz, now age 17 and a student at Central High School, has been doing this since 2011.

For her 17th birthday donation in 2019 the haul was bigger than ever. According to a post on the Humane Society's Facebook page, Purina got wind of her donation mission and gave 2,000 lbs. of dog and cat food.

And the charity doesn't end there.

Ava's father is a firefighter. He was able to round up enough helpers to physically move the pet food into the shelter.