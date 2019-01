Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wrestling star Seth Rollins is starting a new business venture here in the Quad Cities.

Rollins revealed on his Instagram that he will be partnering with a coffee shop in Clinton, to create his own coffee business.

The new shop called 392 d-port, will be opening soon in Davenport.

It's on the corner of third and Scott street connected to the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy he opened back in 2014.

The new shop will open in the spring.