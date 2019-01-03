Watch: Player meets backboard during Augustana game in shocking basketball video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — People are shocked after a video from a small, Division III basketball game is making big headlines across the nation.

The score of the game? Not as important as a 20-second video shot by WQAD’s Kory Kuffler. Watch the video below.

The video shows a basketball player from Augustana College dribbling down the court with a player from North Central College in hot pursuit. As the Augustana player goes to shoot, Meredith Blaise, the player from North Central, jumps to stuff the shot.

He stuffed it. But then he got stuffed… by the backboard.

I've shot basketball for almost 22 years and have never seen this happen. North Central's Meredith Blaise hits his head on the backboard chasing down a block. He would be ok and come back into the game @d3hoops pic.twitter.com/cfEURZnkjM — Kory Kuffler (@kuff_sports) January 3, 2019

Several people on social media were surprised but glad Blaise was able to get up and walk away from the accident. News 8 reported he was “ok” and later came back into the game.

Others on social media focused on the more comedic side of things.