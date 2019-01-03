× Veteran reporter John David receives congressional recognition

Long-time reporter for WQAD, John David, has been recognized by congress for his decades of service to the Quad Cities.

On December 21, 2018, a “Congressional Record” was made, congratulating John on his retirement, and thanking him for his good works in the community.

In response, John says he feels “humbled and honored to receive this Congressional recognition…”

The document was made by Congresswoman Cheri Bustos in the Illinois House of Representatives.

“Mr. David has been reporting for 29 years at WQAD and has become an integral part of the Quad Cities community,” read the record.

The rest reads as follows:

“Mr. David grew up in Southern California, where he began his broadcasting career at age 16 for KCSN-FM. He graduated cum laude from Occidental College in Los Angeles with degrees in Political Science and Theater Arts and Rhetoric. He then went on to receive a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism with distinction from Northwestern University. Mr. David is best known for reporting on the rise and fall of American manufacturing and its toll on the workforce. His documentary, “Where Did the Jobs Go?” received the 2006 Regional RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Award for a news documentary. As a former reporter, I understand the demands of this work and thank David for his commitment to informing our community.”

