× Phone scam in Rock Island County leads victims to think sheriff wants to speak with them

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois — A scam is circulating that aims to make victims think the sheriff’s office wants to speak with you.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department took to Facebook on Thursday, January 3 to warn residents about the scam.

In their post, they said the scam comes in the form of a message, either played over the phone or left as a voicemail. The message is “indicating that the sheriff’s office needs to speak with you in regards to a civil matter.” Victims are then asked to call back from a different number.

The phone number associated with the scam makes it look like the call is coming from the sheriff’s department, according to the Facebook post.

If you have any questions regarding a civil process matter call 309-794-1230 and ask for extensions 3424, 3402, or 2416.