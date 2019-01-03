× Paw Patrol Live Coloring Sweepstakes

PAW Patrol Live! sets sail with a pirate adventure! You could win tickets to the show. Just have mom or dad download and print the coloring sheet. Color it and have mom or dad send it in and you could win tickets to Paw Patrol Live at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL.

Entry forms can be mailed to the following address:

Paw Patrol Coloring Contest

c/o WQAD News 8

3003 Park 16th Street

Moline, IL 61265

Entries can also be delivered in person to WQAD located at 3003 Park 16th Street in Moline, IL.

Delivered entries must be received by Monday, January 21, 2019 5:00 p.m. Mailed entries must be postmarked by 1/19/19 and received by Tuesday 1/22/19.

Three winners will be selected to receive 4 vouchers good for any Paw Patrol performance.

Click here to download a coloring sheet.

For contest rules, click here.

It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay and Ryder will need all paws on deck as he and the PAW Patrol discover a secret treasure map while on a mission to rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. It’s up to Chase, Marshall, Skye and all their heroic pirate pup friends to save the day and find the pirate treasure before Mayor Humdinger finds it first!

Paw Patrol Live will be at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, IL on January 26th and 27th. Showtimes are 10:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m on Saturday, January 26th and 12:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m on Sunday, January 27th.

Click here for show and ticket information.