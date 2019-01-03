× Man under arrest after New Year’s Day car accident in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois- One person has been arrested after leaving the scene of an accident Wednesday, January 1, 2019.

According to the Rock Island Police Arrest Report, police took 28 year-old Michael Chaney into custody Wednesday evening before 7:30, less than four hours after the accident at 7th Avenue and 30th Street.

The report shows Chaney has been charged with aggravated reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Leaders with the police department have not commented on the issue.