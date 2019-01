× Galesburg PD needs your help finding this 69-year-old meth cook

GALESBURG, Illinois- GalesburgĀ Police are looking to serve an arrest warrant to a 69-year-old man accused of meth manufacturing.

In a post on Facebook Galesburg PD put out the call for help.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals can contact the Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044