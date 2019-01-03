× Front-porch fight in Davenport leads to arrests of four men

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Four men were arrested after a front-porch fight led to a shots fired investigation in a Davenport neighborhood.

The fight happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 2 on the front porch of a home in the 1000 block of West 15th Street, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. That’s where officers came upon a “large group” of people who broke apart when they arrived.

As people ran off, “witnesses heard what they believed to be shots fired,” read the police statement. There were no firearms found.

Police said during the fight two windows were broken and a vehicle was damaged. One person sustained minor injuries from a glass cut.

According to a series of affidavits from the incident, 21-year-old Tyrees True, 18-year-old Maurice Hughes, and 18-year-old Angel Ochoa were taken into custody facing drug charges. Police said 42-year-old Jonakio Williams was arrested for interference with official acts.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.