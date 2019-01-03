Everything coming to, and leaving Netflix in January 2019

Posted 5:32 pm, January 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:33PM, January 3, 2019

With the New Year comes new shows on Netflix. With many shows and movies leaving, it’s only fitting that a ton of new ones will take their place. Thanks to Digital Trends we can see everything that’s coming and going!

Heres the new stuff you can spend January binge-watching

January 1

  • A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 3
  • Across the Universe
  • Babel
  • Black Hawk Down
  • City of God
  • Comedians of the World
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • Godzilla
  • Happy Feet
  • Hell or High Water
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
  • Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
  • It Takes Two
  • Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
  • Jersey Boys
  • Mona Lisa Smile
  • Mr. Bean’s Holiday
  • Pan’s Labyrinth
  • Pinky Malinky
  • Pulp Fiction
  • Swingers
  • Tears of the Sun
  • The Addams Family
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Departed
  • The Mummy
  • The Mummy Returns
  • The Strangers
  • Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
  • Watchmen
  • xXx
  • XXX: State of the Union

January 2

  • Monty Python and the Holy Grail

January 4

  • And Breathe Normally
  • Call My Agent!: Season 3
  • El Potro: Unstoppable
  • Lionheart

January 9

  • GODZILLA The Planet Eater
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

January 10

  • When Heroes Fly

January 11

  • Friends from College: Season 2
  • ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium
  • Sex Education
  • Solo
  • The Last Laugh

January 15

  • Revenger
  • Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry

January 16

  • American Gangster

January 17

  • American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

January 18

  • Carmen Sandiego
  • Close
  • Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
  • Girl
  • Grace and Frankie: Season 5
  • IO
  • Soni
  • The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 2 Part B
  • Trigger Warning with Killer Mike
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 5

January 21

  • Justice

January 24

  • Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
  • Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

January 25

  • Animas
  • Black Earth Rising
  • Club de Cuervos: Season 4
  • Kingdom
  • Medici: The Magnificent
  • Polar
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 Part 2

January 27

  • Z Nation: Season 5

January 29

  • Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All
  • Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

January 30

  • The Incredibles 2

Out with the old…everything leaving Netflix

January 1

  • Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure
  • Blade
  • Blade II
  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Catwoman
  • Face/Off
  • Finding Neverland
  • Friday Night Lights
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • I Am Ali
  • Interview with the Vampire
  • Into the Wild
  • Journey to the Center of the Earth
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
  • Like Water for Chocolate
  • Love Actually
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Marie Antoinette
  • Meet the Fockers
  • Meet the Parents
  • Million Dollar Baby
  • Monsters vs. Aliens
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Rent
  • Sharknado
  • Sharknado 2: The Second One
  • Sharknado 3
  • Sharknado The 4th Awakens
  • Sharknado: 5
  • The 6th Day
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather: Part II
  • The Godfather: Part III
  • The Green Mile
  • The Iron Giant
  • The Princess Diaries
  • The Queen of the Damned
  • The Reaping
  • The Shining

January 4

  • Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World

January 13

  • It Follows

January 14

  • Armageddon

January 18

  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

January 19

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

 