Even warmer in the days ahead… Next rain event to follow

Plenty of sunshine swimming in that blue ocean sky today as temperatures are already in the lower 40s!

Clear skies will remain tonight with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s.

Gradual warming will be remain as the trend in the days ahead with highs 50 degrees by the start of the weekend. Close to 20 degrees above the norm!!!

Clouds will be increasing by Sunday as our next system brings a good chance for rain across the area on Monday. Could be another soaker too with amounts ranging between a half and an inch. After Monday, not much cold air will be left behind as the system departs with highs around 40 degrees.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

