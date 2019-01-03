× Clinton man arrested on 168 charges after sexual abuse investigation

CLINTON, Iowa — A man is charged with 168 crimes after a police investigation led to his arrest.

Timothy Craig Geerts, 44, was arrested on Jan. 2 after a six-day investigation, according to a press release.

Geerts is charged with one count of Sexual Abuse, seven counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 39 counts of Sexual Abuse and 121 counts of Invasion of Privacy – Nudity, according to the release.

The release states Geerts was the focus of the investigation after a citizen complaint on Dec. 27, 2018.

He is being held without bond, according to records from Zuercher Suites.