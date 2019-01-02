Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 10am

Areas of freezing drizzle are creating slick travel, especially north and east of the Quad Cities this morning. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Carroll, Whiteside, Henry, and Bureau Counties until 10am.

Current road conditions are showing the pavement is partially covered with ice along Interstate 88 in Whiteside County. Other roads near Clinton and Thompson are also seeing some slick spots.

With temperatures below freezing, treat all wet-looking pavement with extreme caution and reduce speed to avoid an accident. The freezing drizzle will dissipate completely before the noon hour.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

