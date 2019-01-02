Tiger Woods set to build public golf course in Chicago

(CNN) — He played there as a promising youngster, now Tiger Woods is set to design a public golf course that will benefit the whole of Chicago.

The former world No.1 and his TGR Design team are lead architects on a proposal to redevelop the Jackson Park and South Shore Golf Courses in downtown Chicago.

Woods, the 14-time major champion, learned the game on the municipal courses of California and is keen to leave a legacy for future generations of golfers who are without the means to join an exclusive club.

The scheme, which will be privately funded, will involve a newly restored 18-hole golf course and a shorter family course on the urban banks of Lake Michigan with substantial views of the city’s skyline.

“We didn’t have enough money in our family to be part of a country club so it was huge for us to be able to play on a public golf course,” Woods said in a film for the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance.

“To build a public golf course in Chicago is as good as it gets. You can see the skyline, it feels right down the road. It is truly amazing. We have the opportunity to create something so special.”