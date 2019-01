× Power restored to thousands in Mercer County

Update: Power has been restored.

Original: ALEDO, Illinois — More than 2,360 customers with Ameren Illinois were without power Wednesday afternoon, January 2.

The outage was reported around 1:35 p.m., according to the energy company’s website. Power was expected to be back on around 4 p.m.

There was no word on what caused the outages. WQAD News 8 has reached out to Ameren, and will provide updates as information becomes available.

Click here to see the Ameren Illinois outage map.