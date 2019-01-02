× Slow warming on track heading into the weekend… Staying dry, too

Clouds we’ve been seeing through most of the day are already showing signs of clearing just west of the river. That will lead to a clear night with overnight lows dropping around the 20 degree mark.

The warming trend is still on track in the coming days with sunshine along with a mild pacific flow out of the west. Temperatures by the start of the weekend will be approaching 50 degrees! That’s close to 20 degrees above the normal.

No unsettled weather anticipated until the beginning of the new week when a system arrives by Monday with rain once again in the forecast.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

