Rock Island to host a round of the 2019 NFL Draft

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The 2019 NFL Draft will be held in Nashville this year, but some of the picks will be made locally.

Rock Island, Illinois will host Round 6 of this year's draft, according to Dan Gleason with Rock Island Parks & Recreation. Three names will be announced from Rock Island.

This decision stems from the unique bond that the NFL has with the Quad Cities, with the Rock Island Independents being one of the first teams in the NFL.

The event will likely be held at the Ken Anderson Club on Augustana's campus.

The Draft will be held April 25 through 27; Round 6 will be on Saturday the 27th.