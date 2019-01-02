Peru, IL auto repair shop destroyed in fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERU, Illinois -- A fire that destroyed an auto repair shop east of the Quad Cities likely started in a furnace.

The fire started around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, December 31 at Witczak Brothers Auto Repair.

According to a report by WGLC, the Peru Fire Department said the fire likely started from a broken exhaust pipe on an oil furnace.

Watch: Firefighters working to put out blaze in Peru, Illinois

More than 100 firefighters and 22 officers responded to the fire, read the report. They stayed on scene for hours battling the flames, which ultimately destroyed the building.

There was nobody inside when it started and there were no injuries reported.