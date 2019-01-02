Hundreds of runners start 2019 off with a 5k in Moline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Better weather brought out a bigger crowd for the 3rd annual Youth Hope Resolution Run 5k.

More than 200 runners came out for their first 5k of 2019. It was chilly, but a big step up from 2018's negative temperatures.

Youth Hope leaders said it was an opportunity to start the year with a major accomplishment and to support youth in the community.

"All proceeds from this event go toward our programs that we have at our Moline and Rock Island youth centers," said Youth Hope Development Director, Hannah Carr. "Out at camp summit in New Windsor. And also our community event programs out at schools and then neighborhoods in the community. "

It`s fun to start the year like this, you know, with the running community," said overall race winner Phil Young. "At an event that supports a good cause. Resolution? I want to be at more of this stuff. Encouraging more people to get out there and do it with us. And I want to get better and faster, but I just like having fun and pushing myself. "

Runners and visitors were invited to write down their New Year's Resolutions for 2019 on a Youth Hope banner.