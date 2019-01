× Fire engulfs barn in west Rock Island County

ILLINOIS CITY, Illinois — Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a barn in Rock Island County.

Crews were called to 271st Street in Illinois City on the west side of Rock Island County around 7 p.m.

Edgington, Illinois City, and Andalusia Fire Departments responded to the scene. Smoke was still visible at 8 p.m.